Maple Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Maple has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $36,460.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for $21.46 or 0.00044929 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.24 or 0.01101973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

