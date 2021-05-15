Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.16.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.92 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The firm has a market cap of C$619.73 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.