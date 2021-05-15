Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 331.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

