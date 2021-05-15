Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 770.25 ($10.06).

Get Marshalls alerts:

MSLH stock opened at GBX 729.50 ($9.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 607.92. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 706.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Insiders have bought 64 shares of company stock valued at $45,150 in the last three months.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.