MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. MasterCraft Boat traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 3935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $618.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

