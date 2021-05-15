MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $508.30 million-$508.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.64 million.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,932. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $618.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

