Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $329.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 386,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 277,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

