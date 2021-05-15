McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McAfee by 124.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 467,704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of McAfee by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. 2,076,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,424. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

