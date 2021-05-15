McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

