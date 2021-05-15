McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.25. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

