MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. MediaAlpha updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:MAX opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.11. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other MediaAlpha news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.