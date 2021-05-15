Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,867 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AZZ by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $14,128,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZZ by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

