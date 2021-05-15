Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT opened at $231.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

