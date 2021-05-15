Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 8,391.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,214 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 196,931 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 767,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 241,454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 565,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.33 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

