Meme (MEME) Market Cap Hits $26.70 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $953.57 or 0.02010116 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $26.70 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.54 or 0.00719972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005452 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

