Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $225,180.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE MTH opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $53.48 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
