Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $225,180.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTH opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $53.48 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.