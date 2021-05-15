Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,601. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meritor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Meritor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $23,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.