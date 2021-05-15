Metadium (META) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Metadium has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $174.80 million and approximately $638,707.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.21 or 0.01105899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00113273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

META is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

