Metal Price Tops $3.22 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Metal has a market cap of $211.48 million and approximately $34.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00006716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00083170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.47 or 0.01123581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00114195 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

