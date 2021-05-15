Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of METX opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

