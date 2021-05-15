Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of METX opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit