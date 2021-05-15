Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 115 at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.30 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.72. The firm has a market cap of £190.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe bought 16,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.