Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 115 at Barclays

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.30 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.72. The firm has a market cap of £190.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe bought 16,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

