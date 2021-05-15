Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.45

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and traded as high as $48.28. Metro shares last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 11,056 shares changing hands.

MTRAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

