Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 1,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,274.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.85 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

