Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 1,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MTD opened at $1,274.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.85 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
