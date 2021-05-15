MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 2,179,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,042. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

