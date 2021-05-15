Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $181,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

