Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $175.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

