Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $781,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,206.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

