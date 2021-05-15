Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Switch were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Switch by 12.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Switch by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 159,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $863,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.