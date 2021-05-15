Minter Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,400.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $46.52 million and approximately $95,400.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00095048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00562887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00238375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,126,482,276 coins and its circulating supply is 3,921,272,709 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

