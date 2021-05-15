MintMe.com Coin Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $358,422.04 and $3.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.93 or 0.07819513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.55 or 0.02488925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.00 or 0.00638008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00203874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.27 or 0.00816696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.38 or 0.00657424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.68 or 0.00581413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007078 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

