Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

MRTX traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $156.62. 440,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

