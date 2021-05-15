Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

MRTX traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $156.62. 440,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit