Mist (MIST) One Day Volume Hits $521,584.00

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $521,584.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 62.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.35 or 0.01099484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00113729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

