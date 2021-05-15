Mithril (MITH) Reaches One Day Volume of $31.63 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $83.58 million and $31.63 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00020078 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00329590 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

