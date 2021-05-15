Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.003-1.003 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.46 billion-$12.46 billion.

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,828. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.