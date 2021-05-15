Mizuho Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $27.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNP. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

