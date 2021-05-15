Mizuho Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.46.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average is $270.09. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,370,826.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

