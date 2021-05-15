Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

