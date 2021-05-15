Modefi (MOD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.64 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 81.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00007976 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $47.47 million and $13.64 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01160151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00115376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00061516 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,123,329 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

