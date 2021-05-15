Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

MTEM stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,441,626 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,770 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

