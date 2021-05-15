Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Insider Jeff D. Barlow Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MOH opened at $260.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

