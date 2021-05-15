Montis Financial LLC Sells 239 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

