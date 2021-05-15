Morgan Stanley Increases Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $40.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.22.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.