Morgan Stanley Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $495.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $516.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

