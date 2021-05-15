Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

KHNGY opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

