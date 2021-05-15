Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

