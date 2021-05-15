Morgan Stanley Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $37.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

