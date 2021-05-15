Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. ProShares Online Retail ETF accounts for 1.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

