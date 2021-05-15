Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. ProShares Online Retail ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $72.85 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.

