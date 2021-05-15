Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 992.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

