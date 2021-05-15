Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

